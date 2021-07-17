Lady calls for the release of Hushpuppi as Obi Cubana steals the spotlight

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has called out Nigerian billionaire, Obi Cubana and his billionaire friends for showing off their wealth.

According to the Twitter user identified as Debola Femi, the billionaires are able to steal the spotlight because Hushpuppi is still in prison.

She prayed for the release of Hushpuppi so that he can show them the real way to flaunt wealth and spend money in a grand style.

“We miss you boss. Na your absence dey make all these Igbo people dey gas. Make dem release you for us, make you show them as e dey be. On Gad”.

In another news, a recent video recently surfaced social media showing a lady emptying bags of money which was reportedly gotten from Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial.

