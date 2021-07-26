‘I got pregnant the first time I had sex’ – BBNaija housemate, Jackie B opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Following the commencement of the Big Brother Naija reality show, one of the female housemates, Jackie B has opened up on her journey as a young mum and some of the challenges she went through.

According to the mother of one, she got pregnant the first time she had sex at 18 and it was a tough time for her.

Speaking further, the 29-year-old said that her son is 10 years old and her mum has been very supportive.

In her words;

“I had my son when I was 19 years old. In 2010, I had my first sex with my first boyfriend and I got pregnant for him, it was a tough time but now I have the most amazing son who is like my best friend. My mum was supportive while I was pregnant and didn’t disown me at that time. My son is 10-year-old and made this journey easy for me.”

Via dailypost
