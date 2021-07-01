“I had a bad dream that he was gone” – Lady shares dream she had about Peruzzi

A lady identified as Daffy Blanco has narrated the dream she had about her former friend, Peruzzi.

According to her, Peruzzi died in her dream, and when she woke up, she thanked God that it was just a dream.

She wrote;

“@peruzzi_vibes I wanna use this hour,this minute and this second to get this off my chest …I just realized how we take 24 hours for granted 🥺🤞🏽!!! A few days ago I came across some pictures and videos of me and Peruzzi I watched them and laughed so much not to mention the conversations and our fights lol,

Apart from everything that happen we were once cool, we spoke the same language and shared the same pain of losing our mothers .Sometimes we joked and sometimes we spoke so deep that at times we even got emotional. Day before yesterday I had a bad dream that he was gone…

In that very dream I was crying and so emotional I kept saying no no it’s not possible, Not My Huncho ….! When I woke up I thanked god that it was just a dream.Please take care of yourself please be safe …!!! Life to short for me to hold grudges in forgiveness we heal. Love wins ❤️❤️