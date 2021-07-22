TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I Started Dating My Wife When I Was In A Single Room Without A Bed — Obi Cubana

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian billionaire and entrepreneur, Obi Cubana has shared his inspiring story of how he struggled in life when he was young going through school and the secondary and tertiary level.

In a video making rounds online, Obi Cubana said in an Instagram live conversation with a media personality, that he was a bachelor before he got married.

Obi Cubana who became the talk of social media following the lavish burial ceremony of his late mother, at Oba in Anambra State where his friends and sympathizers sprayed millions of naira at the ceremony revealed that he had to break his back just to survive because he came from poor family background.

He disclosed that he started dating his wife when he was living in a single room without bed as their foam was on the floor and he lived together with three male friends.

The Nightclub and hotel owner added that he married his wife when he was living in his 3-bedroom apartment and there they had two children and they were happy in their marriage.

According to him, he needed a woman who will keep his home as peaceful as possible because to him peace brings prosperity ad he pointed to the fact that money does not keep marriage.

He said;

“I started dating my wife when I was living in a room without a bed. What makes my marriage sweet is not money because money can’t keep a marriage, it only makes marriage easier”. 

