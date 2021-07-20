If I Don’t Look This Good At 50, I Will Tear My Shirt – Adesua Etomi Tells Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi has reacted to the ageless beauty of senior colleague, Kate Henshaw.

The movie industry maestro was widely celebrated yesterday as she turns 50 in style. Fans and celebrities can’t help but admire how Kate has managed to stay good-looking despite aging. The wife of Banky W, Adesua was not left out of the conversation as she shared Kate’s photo and drooled over it.

In her caption, she wrote….