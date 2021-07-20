If I Don’t Look This Good At 50, I Will Tear My Shirt – Adesua Etomi Tells Kate Henshaw

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi has reacted to the ageless beauty of senior colleague, Kate Henshaw.

The movie industry maestro was widely celebrated yesterday as she turns 50 in style. Fans and celebrities can’t help but admire how Kate has managed to stay good-looking despite aging.  The wife of Banky W, Adesua was not left out of the conversation as she shared Kate’s photo and drooled over it.

In her caption, she wrote….

“Aunty Kate the GREAT 😍😍😍😍😍 @k8henshaw See how fine you are!!!!!!!
50 is definitely the new 30. If I don’t look this good at 50, I will tear my shiiiiiirrrrrrrtttttt🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Grateful to God for preserving your life and keeping you this far. May he continue to shield you, bless you and elevate you.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Love you plenty ❤❤❤❤❤

