TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as…

BBNaija 2021: Meet the housemate who was an actor in popular…

BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other…

If you don’t provoke me with money, nothing will work in your life – Pastor warns his members (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A pastor has warned members of his congregation about the consequences of not bribing his angels and provoking him with enough money.

The pastor, in a sermon, advised his members to provoke him with money so that the grace functioning in him can work for them.

According to him, if they do not heed to his advice, they will remain poor and nothing good will work in their lives.

READ ALSO

It is wrong to show off wealth when there are still poor…

S*x before marriage is not a sin, it has nothing to do with…

In his words;

“We need your money to come on my alter so that my alter will touch you. The only way the grace functioning in me will work for you is that you come and bribe my angels because the more money in account, the faster I finish the assignment they gave to me.

So the easier you make the assignment, the faster the work for you. There is no juju in it..If you don’t know how to provoke me with money, you will remain in that chair and nothing will work in your life.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as Angel reveals…

BBNaija 2021: Meet the housemate who was an actor in popular American series,…

BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other Igbo boys,…

BBNaija 2021: Every Single Child in Ojuelegba Knows White Money The Hustler-…

BBNaija 2021: Watch reaction of the guys when Angel, the first lady, entered the…

BBNaija 2021: Loved-Up Photos Of Season 6 Housemate Niyi And His Beautiful White…

‘Only iPhone 12 users are allowed to take pictures with me in…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Meet under-30-CEOs of the two companies sponsoring BBNaija 2021

Photos from actress, Chacha Eke’s baby dedication

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says she is not 29

‘I got pregnant the first time I had sex’ – BBNaija housemate,…

If you don’t provoke me with money, nothing will work in your life –…

“Laycon take off the wig, we know it’s you” – Nigerians…

Singer, Temmie Ovwasa reveals what will be her only regret when she dies

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More