If you don’t provoke me with money, nothing will work in your life – Pastor warns his members (Video)

A pastor has warned members of his congregation about the consequences of not bribing his angels and provoking him with enough money.

The pastor, in a sermon, advised his members to provoke him with money so that the grace functioning in him can work for them.

According to him, if they do not heed to his advice, they will remain poor and nothing good will work in their lives.

In his words;

“We need your money to come on my alter so that my alter will touch you. The only way the grace functioning in me will work for you is that you come and bribe my angels because the more money in account, the faster I finish the assignment they gave to me.

So the easier you make the assignment, the faster the work for you. There is no juju in it..If you don’t know how to provoke me with money, you will remain in that chair and nothing will work in your life.”