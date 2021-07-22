TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Runtown ends relationship with model Adut Akech

Obi Cubana’s wife replies those saying her husband is into…

S*x before marriage is not a sin, it has nothing to do with…

Israel DMW replies man who offered him 30billion to k!ll Davido

Entertainment
By Shalom

Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW has replied a fan who asked if he would k!ll award winning singer, Davido for 30billion.

The talent manager started a question and answer session on IG and a fan asked if he can k!LL Davido for 30billion, but Isreal turned down the offer.

Accident to Isreal, he would never kill Davido even if he is offered a higher amount like 10 trillion.

READ ALSO

How Israel DMW disgraced the entire DMW crew after getting…

Moment Davido and D’banj arrived at Oba for Obi…

Speaking on how he was able to get really close to Davido, Isreal noted that he became close to David because he was loyal and faithful to him.

He further stated that Davido is a humble person who doesn’t really look at social class or strata before associating with anyone.

See his posts below;


RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Runtown ends relationship with model Adut Akech

Obi Cubana’s wife replies those saying her husband is into rituals

S*x before marriage is not a sin, it has nothing to do with holiness –…

Cubana Chiefpriest clashes with his village people over his ’46…

James Brown reacts as Tonto Dikeh publicly requests for his number

Actor Dike Osinachi disowns daughter after she picked N50k over a plate of rice…

How to become a billionaire and remain a billionaire – Obi Cubana reveals

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Israel DMW replies man who offered him 30billion to k!ll Davido

Uche Jombo drags movie producers spelling her name wrongly

Lady excited as her parents remarry, 25 years after divorce

Nengi dragged after it was alleged that her married sugardaddy bought her a…

BBNaija’s Khafi expecting first child with husband, Gedoni (Photos)

It is wrong to show off wealth when there are still poor people – Lady…

Obi Cubana’s wife replies those saying her husband is into rituals

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More