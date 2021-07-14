It was your choice to suffer with a broke man, I refuse to be like you – Blessing Okoro drags mother

Relationship adviser, Blessing Okoro has stated that she will not be like her mother who decided to suffer with a broke man.

The self acclaimed relationship expert while advising ladies on building themselves, said it was only women of old who allowed themselves suffer with men, because they didn’t know their worth.

According to her, she cannot date a broke person that is still striving to live because she did not come to this world to suffer.

She went further to state;

“Nobody is mandated to suffer with you, some of us have suffered our own. Date your level, some girls in your level will suffer with you.”

An instagram user @jefferypounds1 then asked;

“shebi ur papa get money before e marry ur mama”

She replied;

“Na my mama choice to suffer , I refuse to be my mother. Not by force”