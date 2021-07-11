TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s…

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late…

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial…

‘It’s God’s plan for me’ – Sound Sultan’s last phone conversation leaks

Entertainment
By Kafayat

The last phone conversation with late Nigerian singer Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan has surfaced on social media.

Recall that during the early hours of Sunday, the 11th of July, 2021, Sound Sultan was reported dead after battling Angioimmunoblastic T- Cell Lymphoma for months.

According to reports, the 44-year-old died in the United States of America.

READ ALSO

Breaking: Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan dies at 44

(Video) Burna Boy’s fans give him a huge 30th birthday…

In the phone conversation which was said to be with Yaw, Sound Sultan talked about how all is going through us God’s plan and not his own plan, adding that he already started Chemotherapy.

“God has a plan, I no that strongly. So, I just dey follow am. This trip no be my plans. If you see the way doctors dey tell me say I dey respond to treatment. Chemo don start, everything. I thank God. I no dey stress myself,” Sound Sultan said in the telephone call.

Listen to the conversation below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s Gravestone

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late Prophet T.B Joshua’s…

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial ceremony…

Wife of Late Super TV CEO Demands N1billion (Read full story)

How I saved the life of a stranger who was about to be killed – Actress,…

Man reacts as Bobrisky shoots his shot at him on IG (Screenshots)

One year after being accused of stealing a baby, Halima Abubakar flaunts her own…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

‘It’s God’s plan for me’ – Sound Sultan’s…

After dropping out because of Davido, Chioma returns back to school

Wife of Late Super TV CEO Demands N1billion (Read full story)

Mercy Aigbe gets emotional as she celebrates daughter’s 20th birthday

Joke Silva Celebrates Her Husband Olu Jacobs’ 79th Birthday With Sweet Message

Breaking: Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan dies at 44

“Late Prophet TB Joshua Paid Electricity Bills Of Four Local Governments…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More