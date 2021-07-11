‘It’s God’s plan for me’ – Sound Sultan’s last phone conversation leaks

The last phone conversation with late Nigerian singer Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan has surfaced on social media.

Recall that during the early hours of Sunday, the 11th of July, 2021, Sound Sultan was reported dead after battling Angioimmunoblastic T- Cell Lymphoma for months.

According to reports, the 44-year-old died in the United States of America.

In the phone conversation which was said to be with Yaw, Sound Sultan talked about how all is going through us God’s plan and not his own plan, adding that he already started Chemotherapy.

“God has a plan, I no that strongly. So, I just dey follow am. This trip no be my plans. If you see the way doctors dey tell me say I dey respond to treatment. Chemo don start, everything. I thank God. I no dey stress myself,” Sound Sultan said in the telephone call.

Listen to the conversation below;