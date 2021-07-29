TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in…

“My husband’s side chick came to my office to warn me to stay…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as @AtalaOmolara has narrated her sad experience with ex boyfriend who invited another girl over.

She recounted how she visited his house, and found another lady there. According to her, she couldn’t leave the house at the time, so she had to spend the night with them.

She wrote:

READ ALSO

He will kill me with his big m*nhood – Lady speaks after…

“I’m desperate to marry, I don’t want to…

“Sometimes I just remember what happened to me last year and I start laughing at myself. I went to this guy’s house (we were dating at that time) I met another woman, Funny thing was, we couldn’t leave his house cause there was curfew,so we both slept there

The girl called for family meeting o (round table) and asked him to choose one person and break up with the other person, hmmmmmmmm, goodnight abeg.

He’d come and hols my hands before leaving for work in the morning and say ‘babe, let us pray.’ For my mind I was like ” awwwwn, see God fearing. Little did I know, that even God dey fear the man”

See the tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in the house (Video)

“My husband’s side chick came to my office to warn me to stay away from her man”…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

‘You have no shame, you slept with my husband’ –…

Hushpuppi to face 20years in prison after pleading guilty to charges

#BBNaija: Watch Boma’s reaction when Angel said she’s 19 (Video)

BBNaija 2021: Married Man Niyi Caught On Camera Admiring The Backside Of…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

How police chief Abba Kyari flew to Dubai to spend good time with Hushpuppi: FBI

‘I only connected Hushpuppi to a tailor for native clothes’ – DCP Abba Kyari…

He will kill me with his big m*nhood – Lady speaks after rejecting boyfriend’s…

I talk about death all the time, it gives me life to know that I will die one…

Cubana Chiefpriest replies those dragging Obi Cubana over the lavish burial of…

Hushpuppi narrates how he allegedly bribed ”Super Cop” Abba Kyari in $1.1…

Nigerians applaud 20-year-old lady who was called to Nigerian Bar

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More