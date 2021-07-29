Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

A Twitter user identified as @AtalaOmolara has narrated her sad experience with ex boyfriend who invited another girl over.

She recounted how she visited his house, and found another lady there. According to her, she couldn’t leave the house at the time, so she had to spend the night with them.

She wrote:

“Sometimes I just remember what happened to me last year and I start laughing at myself. I went to this guy’s house (we were dating at that time) I met another woman, Funny thing was, we couldn’t leave his house cause there was curfew,so we both slept there

The girl called for family meeting o (round table) and asked him to choose one person and break up with the other person, hmmmmmmmm, goodnight abeg.

He’d come and hols my hands before leaving for work in the morning and say ‘babe, let us pray.’ For my mind I was like ” awwwwn, see God fearing. Little did I know, that even God dey fear the man”

