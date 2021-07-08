Late T.B Joshua Finally laid to rest (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

The remains of the late Renowned Preacher, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as T.B Joshua has arrived at the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

Recall, the death of the prophet was made public on JUNE 5TH, 2O21 after he was done anchoring a sermon.

The man of God was said to have died from an undisclosed cause but it was believed that he knew about his death before it happened.

This comes after the preacher revealed in his last video that he will not be celebrating his 58th birthday that was scheduled for June 12 because of the troubles people are going through around the world.

In a recent development, the corpse of the man of God arrived at the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

In the photos fast making the rounds on social media,  the family, friends and members of his church were seen paying their last respect to the late T. B Joshua.

See the photos below:

