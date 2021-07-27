A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment BBNaija housemate, Jackie B pranked her son with fake poop.

In the viral video, Jackie B was using the toilet, and after some time she called her son to come over and get her something.

After he gave her, she rubbed something on his hand and claimed it was poop.

The little boy became so disturbed as he rushed to the washing sink to wash out the “fake poop” from his hand. After washing for sometime, he smelt his hands and continued the washing again.

At a point, he became so emotional and was about to shed tears when his mother told him not to act that way because she gave birth to him, and it’s not so bad to touch her poop.

Watch video below;