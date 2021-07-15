Mother throws baby from burning building ~ Video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

A desperate mother was forced to throw her baby from a burning building in the South African city of Durban after looters and arsonists set fire to shops on the ground floor.

The woman was seen dropping the child down to a crowd of bystanders with their arms outstretched as smoke billowed around her.

The baby escaped unhurt and was later reunited with its mother, Yahoo News reported, quoting the BBC.

It was one of the countless scenes that have left South Africans in shock after six days of looting and arson in Johannesburg and KwaZulu Natal.

See video clip below:

