My dead mother has been disturbing me to do reburial for her – Victor Osuagwu cries out (Video)

Nollywood actor Victor Osuagwu has called out his late mother for appearing in his dream, asking for a reburial.

According to Victor Osuagwu, he doesn’t have any money for reburial because he isn’t Obi Cubana.

He added that she didn’t leave a substantial amount in her will, so she shouldn’t ask for a reburial.

In his words;

“Which kind trouble be this na. Since Obi Cubana bury in mama, na so I dey see my mama for dream. If I close my eyes, my mama go appear for dream dey shout say make I do reburial for am. Where I wan get money wey I go take do reburial. I be Obi Cubana?

You sent me to go into the world and misbehave. Since you died, I have been misbehaving……”