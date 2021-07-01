New Photo Of Genevieve Nnaji and Ben Bruce Sparks Reactions

A new photo of veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji and Nigerian politician Ben Bruce, has sparked reactions from netizens.

Former Senator Ben Murray Bruce took to his official Facebook account to share a picture of himself and Genevieve but the fans could not stop gushing over her ageless look.

See the photo below:

Reacting to the photo, many hailed the actress for her look while some other were torn between believing it was a recent photo of assuming it is a throwback. See some reactions below;

Genevieve Nnaji started her career at the age of 8 in a television soap opera, Ripples and has kept viewers glued to her movies with her phenomenal acting over the years.