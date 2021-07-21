Obi Cubana’s wife replies those saying her husband is into rituals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Obi Cubana’s wife, Lush Eby has reacted to viral claims that her husband, Obi Cubana might be making money through rituals.

In her recent post, the billionaire wife debunked such reports, noting that her husband’s success is only a product of grace and hardwork.

In her words;

“Am still trying to figure out what happened last weekend…but all I can see is GRACE!!! My brother, no be juju.no be crime. It’s just GRACE!

The man is grace personified. Don’t get it twisted 😀 Stop the hate & celebrate God’s grace upon his chosen one. What you celebrate is what you attract 😊
Like he said, WORK HARD! Whom God has blessed…😊😊☺️

NB: pls don’t believe everything you read on social media”

