TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

This is so wrong – Nigerians react to Toyin Abraham’s…

Runtown ends relationship with model Adut Akech

James Brown reacts as Tonto Dikeh publicly requests for his…

Politician, Mama T queries men hailing Obi Cubana and E-money (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian politician, Tuoyo Memauduaghan aka Mama T has dragged men who have been hailing Obi Cubana and E-money.

The politician blasted Nigerian men for showering praises on the billionaires over the way they made money rain at the burial of Obi Cubana’s mother, without observing the way they are treating their wives.

She called on cheating men to learn from the billionaires who all came with their spouses to the event and urged them to look at their appearance.

READ ALSO

Cubana Chiefpriest clashes with his village people over his…

Obi Cubana finally reacts to rumors that he is into money…

She stressed the fact that some men, immediately they get a little contract will intentionally abandon their wives at home so that they can go for other women.

She urged men to learn from Obi Cubana and E-money in order to treat their wives better.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

This is so wrong – Nigerians react to Toyin Abraham’s message to…

Runtown ends relationship with model Adut Akech

James Brown reacts as Tonto Dikeh publicly requests for his number

How to become a billionaire and remain a billionaire – Obi Cubana reveals

S*x before marriage is not a sin, it has nothing to do with holiness –…

If I Don’t Look This Good At 50, I Will Tear My Shirt – Adesua Etomi Tells Kate…

Reactions as Obi Cubana breaks silence on the real source of his wealth

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Politician, Mama T queries men hailing Obi Cubana and E-money (Video)

Angela Nwosu gets brand new car from husband after welcoming baby (Video)

Actor Dike Osinachi disowns daughter after she picked N50k over a plate of rice…

UNIBEN student who bragged about “aggressive malpractice”, set to…

Cubana Chiefpriest clashes with his village people over his ’46…

I will never kneel down to a man in the name of marriage – Lady vows

Bolt rider appreciates wife for staying up past midnight to wait for him to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More