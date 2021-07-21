Politician, Mama T queries men hailing Obi Cubana and E-money (Video)

Nigerian politician, Tuoyo Memauduaghan aka Mama T has dragged men who have been hailing Obi Cubana and E-money.

The politician blasted Nigerian men for showering praises on the billionaires over the way they made money rain at the burial of Obi Cubana’s mother, without observing the way they are treating their wives.

She called on cheating men to learn from the billionaires who all came with their spouses to the event and urged them to look at their appearance.

She stressed the fact that some men, immediately they get a little contract will intentionally abandon their wives at home so that they can go for other women.

She urged men to learn from Obi Cubana and E-money in order to treat their wives better.

