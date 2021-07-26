Photos from actress, Chacha Eke’s baby dedication

Photos from Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke’s baby dedication has surfaced on social media.

Recall that on the 24th of April, Chacha’s husband took to Instagram to announce the birth of their 4th baby.

He wrote; “I AM THE ONE THE LORD HAS TREMENDOUSLY BLESSED. The Almighty continues to increase us on every side. Thank you, God, for colouring our world with the arrival of our 4th Baby. Welcome home DIAMOND KANDILICHUKWU FAANI. 24th April 2021. I love you, my little Queen. Your coming has blessed my soul and favoured our family greatly. ”

Captioning her baby dedication photos on Instagram, the mother of four wrote;

“DIAMOND FAANI FOES TO CHURCH.”

In the photos the actress shared on her Instagram page, her family were seen rocking matching colours of outfits and Chacha was spotted dancing happily with a wide smile on her face as she struck different poses for the camera

