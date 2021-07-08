Reactions as Bobrisky shares first video of his new body after surgery

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has sparked uproar on social media after he showed off his new body, following his surgery.

Recall, the self acclaimed male barbie recently underwent a liposuction surgery to enlarge his backside and get the perfect body.

He shared a photo of himself signing a form ahead of the surgery, noting that he was afraid of the outcome.

Following the surgery, Bob cried out on social media that the process was really painful, but he’s excited about it and he can’t wait to show his fans his new body.

“Liposuction is not easy mehnnn…. all my body is swollen. I’m bleeding little by little. I can’t wait to show you guys my new body. I can’t sit in my bu**ocks for one month ????. I’m glad I did dis surgery outside Nigeria. Can’t wait to flaunt my new body”, he wrote.

The crossdresser has partially fulfilled his promise to his fans as moments ago, he shared a video of his new body.