Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment Purity Okojie pushed her mother into the swimming pool.

Mercy Johnson brought her kids together by the pool side to start a Bible challenge. They were told to recite verses of the Bible, and would be splashed water from a baloon if they fail to get it right.

However, when it got to Purity’s turn, she missed her verse and her mother splashed water on her. But Purity was not happy about it so she stood up to attack and mistakenly fell into the pool.

She came out to pool and rushed to her mother’s side and pushed her into the pool, alongside her siblings, Henry and Angel.

In the video, Mercy was heard saying…. “I’m training you on the word of God and you dare push me in”.

