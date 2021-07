Nigerian actress, Rita Edochie recently broke down in tears after she visited the church of late, Prophet TB Joshua who died weeks ago.

Sharing a video of her visit to the church, the actress revealed that she never believed the news about his death till she visited the church.

Rita Edochie wrote;

“DADDY TB,I NEVER BELIEVED TILL I GOT TO THE CHURCH.😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 BUT THE GOOD THING IS, YOU LEFT FOREVER LEGACY FOR ANY ONE THAT IS WISE TO EMULATE.

JESUS CHRIST WAS NEVER BELIEVED WHEN HE CAME, SAME THING WITH ALL THE PROPHETS IN THE BIBLE AND IT IS STILL SAME TILL TODAY AND THAT IS THE REASON SOMEONE COULD OPEN HIS OR HER MOUTH AND SAY CRAZY THINGS ABOUT BUT IT DOESN’T MATTER. WHAT MATTERS IS THAT YOU HAVE FINISHED YOUR RACE.

REST ON DADDY TB TILL WE MEET AGAIN.”