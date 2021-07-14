TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actor, Ugezu has dragged former BBNaija housemate, Nina Ivy after she showed off her new body via Instagram.

Ugezu, in his comment, condemned ladies undergoing plastic surgery, as he advised Nina that real men will still not get attracted to anything fake.

“Knowing full well that the ifenwa is not the real thing, real men will not be attracted. Odi ka odi kpoba odi ka odi egolu”, Ugezu wrote.

Recall, weeks ago, Nina proudly shared a video of herself at the hospital in a medical outfit, before undergoing her plastic surgery on her bu”t, hips and bre*st.

She wrote: “No make up, no wig on, I still look fire. It’s the skin for me.”
New body loading abi loaded sef @Ninaivy. See swollen face.”

