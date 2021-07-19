TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Fans of Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw have reacted to the age the veteran is clocking today, her birthday.

This comes after Kate shared a video of herself showing off some of her dance skills and she also announced that it’s her 50th birthday.

This has got many talking on social media and some have been left in doubt, finding it difficult to believe the actress.

According to these people, Kate looks younger than age 50.

Watch the video below;

See some of their comments below;

@monalisa_joseph wrote “50 looking 19 I love her She’s always keeping fit Happy birthday to her”

@mercy_iheanyichukwu wrote “50 Looks 25 With Evergreen Adorable Beauty Queen K8”

@mhiz_hanie29 wrote “Good she looks like sm1 in her 20s…black don’t crack at all”

@iamoboye wrote “Our Jennifer Lopez of Nigeria.”

 

Via Instagram
'She looks younger' – Fans reacts as Kate Henshaw clocks 50

