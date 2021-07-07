She must kneel down with both knees before we get married – Wizkid speaks on plans for marriage

Nigerian singer, Wizkid has stated that his girlfriend will have to go on her knees and propose to him if she wants the relationship to go to a higher level.

Speaking via Snapchat, the singer disclosed how he would want his girlfriend to treat him before they can go to church to be joined in holy matrimony.

Wizkid stated clearly that whoever he is dating will have to go on both knees to propose to him before they can get married.

He added that his girlfriend would also be the one to get a ring for their engagement if she’s serious about the relationship.

His statement has sparked controversy on social media with fans supporting and disagreeing with the singer’s opinion about marriage and engagement.

See his post below;