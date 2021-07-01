TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Still in love and crazy about each other” – Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo celebrates 11th wedding anniversary

Entertainment
By Shalom

Gospel artiste, Sammy Okposo has taken to Instagram to share his joy with fans as he celebrates 11th wedding anniversary with beautiful wife, Ozy.

Sharing beautiful loved-up pictures with his wife, Sammie Okposo expressed his gratitude to God for a successful marriage despite all the hurdles and challenges they faced.

He further showered praises on his wife, as he expressed how much he loves her and the fact that they are still crazy about each other.

He wrote:

“it was july 1st 11 years ago. i married my wife for life. i found favour. 11 years after. we are still here
still in love. still crazy about each other. God has kept us
Happy 11th wedding anniversary to us
I love you forever my Queen @ozyokposo”

