TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos from Regina Daniels’s son’s birthday party

“Carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta…

Special Spesh reveals Davido’s condition after Obama…

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele drags…

Nigerians react to reports that Obama DMW allegedly faked his own…

Bobrisky celebrates his ‘Boyfriend’ on his birthday

Nigerian movie Industry mourns as popular actress dies

Bisola reacts after Funke Akindele called her a boyfriend…

This is how you know I am dating a billionaire – Bobrisky brags…

“Tomorrow isn’t promised, I love you” – Erica and Vee finally settle their beef

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality TV stars, Erica Nlewedim and Vee have finally settled their beef after months of throwing shades at each other.

Recall, their friendship turned sour in the lockdown house after Vee advised Laycon to forget about Erica. Vee was upset about Erica doing romantic stuffs with Kiddwaya in the presence of Laycon.

Following this, Erica stopped rolling with Vee and during the reunion, she told Ebuka that she doesn’t know Vee.

READ ALSO

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele…

Anytime I look at Laycon’s face, I feel stupid –…

However, in a recent tweet, Erica sent out a heartfelt message to all the housemates, expressing her love for them, including Vee and others she didn’t get along with.

Vee also responded, saying she also harbours no hate for her despite their fights in the lockdown house.

See tweets below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos from Regina Daniels’s son’s birthday party

“Carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta masquerade” –…

Special Spesh reveals Davido’s condition after Obama DMW’s death…

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele drags BBNaija’s…

Nigerians react to reports that Obama DMW allegedly faked his own death

Bobrisky celebrates his ‘Boyfriend’ on his birthday

Nigerian movie Industry mourns as popular actress dies

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Tunde Ednut reacts as Bobrisky shares his photo, despite their beef

“Tomorrow isn’t promised, I love you” – Erica and Vee…

After several heartbreaks, DJ Cuppy shows off her new boyfriend

Super TV CEO: Why Chidinma Ojukwu has not been taken to court

Bisola reacts after Funke Akindele called her a boyfriend snatcher

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele drags BBNaija’s…

Bobrisky celebrates his ‘Boyfriend’ on his birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More