“Tomorrow isn’t promised, I love you” – Erica and Vee finally settle their beef

Reality TV stars, Erica Nlewedim and Vee have finally settled their beef after months of throwing shades at each other.

Recall, their friendship turned sour in the lockdown house after Vee advised Laycon to forget about Erica. Vee was upset about Erica doing romantic stuffs with Kiddwaya in the presence of Laycon.

Following this, Erica stopped rolling with Vee and during the reunion, she told Ebuka that she doesn’t know Vee.

However, in a recent tweet, Erica sent out a heartfelt message to all the housemates, expressing her love for them, including Vee and others she didn’t get along with.

Vee also responded, saying she also harbours no hate for her despite their fights in the lockdown house.

See tweets below;