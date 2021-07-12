Uche Ogbodo, Stephanie Okereke, others celebrate Rita Dominic at 46

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Sensational actress, Rita Dominic is celebrating her 46th birthday today and her colleagues and friends have taken out time to celebrate the movie icon.

Taking to her official Instagram page to acknowledge her birthday, the ageless beauty wrote;

“12/07. Thank you, God, for your mercy, your light and your blessings..Happy birthday Ree De.”

Storming Rita’s comment section to felicitate with her;

ucheogbodo wrote: Happy birthday Beautiful Riri

@stephanielinus wrote “Happy Birthday dear. More blessings”

@realsusanpeters wrote “Ree Deeeeeee the fairest of them all . Happy birthday sis. Many more years ahead and God’s blessings”

@omawonder wrote “Happy Birthday Ree Deee! Looking glass! Egovin! Whatt?”

@officialosas wrote “Happiest Birthday @ritadominic Continued blessings now and always”

For those that do not know, Rita is a member of the Royal Nwaturuocha family of Aboh Mbaise local government area in Imo State. The actress is the youngest of four children and her late parents were health care professionals, her father was a medical doctor and her mother a nursing officer.
Rita attended the prestigious Federal Government College, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, before heading to the University of Port Harcourt, where she graduated with a BA (Honours) Degree in Theatre Arts in 1999.

 

Via Instagram
