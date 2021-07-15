TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

UNIBEN graduate who said aggressive malpractice made her…

Soldier reportedly kills girlfriend he sent to school after she…

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade mourns

Video of suspected drug dealer, Tony Chidi Onwurolu spraying money in church surfaces after he was declared wanted

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video of suspected Nigerian drug baron, Tony Chidi Onwurolu spraying money in church has surfaced social media.

This comes shortly after he was declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for importing a consignment of 26.15 kilogrammes of heroin worth over N6.5 billion.

In a statement on Sunday July 11, the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said that the seizure was made at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) shed of the Murray’s Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

READ ALSO

UK Court orders jailed drug smuggler to provide the N580m he…

He said it was however, detained for screening following reasonable suspicion of the content of the consignment. The suspected drug baron was nowhere to be found after being declared wanted.

In the viral video, the suspected Drug baron was seen spraying money in church as the choir sang. He subsequently knelt down for the Pastor to pray for him.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

UNIBEN graduate who said aggressive malpractice made her graduate, lands in…

Soldier reportedly kills girlfriend he sent to school after she refused to marry…

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade mourns

‘She was shy to breastfeed her baby’ – Fans react to never…

“Better go and collect your money back” – Nigerians react as…

Anita Joseph shares video kissing her husband as he sets to travel for work

Davido fulfills promise to Obama DMW’s son, secures him a job

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I love how you love me – Tonto Dikeh gets emotional as boyfriend gushes…

Man narrates how his girlfriend got married to someone else, a day to their…

“I Still Can’t Sleep” – Actress Annie Idibia Continues To Mourn Sound Sultan

Lady narrates how she lost her chances of getting pregnant after getting…

Video of suspected drug dealer, Tony Chidi Onwurolu spraying money in church…

Cubana Chiefpriest pays condolence visit to business partner, Obi Cubana with 46…

“See your mate is the worst thing to say to a child” – Reno Omokri

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More