What I noticed during the burial of Obi Cubana’s mother – Eye witness shares experience

Actor Alex Ekubo has shared his experience at Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial which held at Oba in Anambra State.

Sharing his experience via Instagram, the actor said he found out during the burial that there are three kinds of money, and one of them is more notable amongst others.

According to Alex, there is Nigerian money, Igbo money and Anambra money. He further advised fans against competing with Anambra men with money.

In his words;

“I learnt a vital lesson yesterday. There are 3 kinds of money in this World.

There is Nigerian Money. There is Igbo Money. Then There is ANAMBRA MONEY.

You see this last one I mentioned. If skin no full, no put body.”

See his post below;