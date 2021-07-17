TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerians have dragged popular Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu after he was spotted with “ask me” usher tag at Oba.

The actor recently shared a video on his Instagram page informing his fans and followers that he was on his way to Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial at Oba.

However, new photos which surfaced the internet showed the actor with an usher tag around his neck, which had the description “Ask me”.

Nigerians dragged the chubby actor for bragging about the burial while he’s going there to go ushering work.

Obi Cubana’s mother’s funeral at Oba caught the attention of Nigerians after the club owner received 246 cows from his friends. However, other good wishers also donated funds worth millions for the event.

