Actor, Alex Ekubo’s fiancée, Fancy Acholonu confirms their breakup | Details

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo’s fiancee, Fancy Acholonu has confirmed their breakup rumours.

Recall that a few hours ago, the news about Alex and Fancy’s breakup sent social media into a frenzy.

This comes weeks after it was alleged that the bride to be called off her wedding with the actor for undisclosed reasons.

Taking to her Instagram page to address the breakup rumour, Fancy wrote;

“Hey Guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship, engagement and I have called off the wedding with Alexx Ekubo. I am aware that this may be a shock to many people. I made the best decision for myself because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and live in their truth. At this time, my family and I ask for you all to please respect our privacy. Thank you so much!”

Via Instagram
