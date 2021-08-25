TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

Reality star, TBoss narrates how she was electrocuted in shower

Lady narrates what happened after she made eye contact with her…

Alex Ekubo and fiancee, Fancy allegedly part ways (Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have alleged that Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo and his fiancee, Fancy have allegedly parted ways.

This is coming weeks after it was alleged that the bride to be called off her wedding with the actor for undisclosed reasons.

The bride to be also deleted a page which she created to share their love stories for fans to read.

READ ALSO

“No bride price was paid” – Excited lady…

Nigerian groom rocks jean and shirt to his wedding (Video)

In a recent update, it has also been observed that Fancy has unfollowed Alex Ekubo on social media.

The reason behind their alleged clash is still a mystery as none of the parties have come out to make an official statement regarding the situation.

However, some fans of the duo are still hoping that they will settle all ties and move ahead with the wedding.

See posts below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

Reality star, TBoss narrates how she was electrocuted in shower

Lady narrates what happened after she made eye contact with her bible during s*x…

Video of Uche Maduagwu calling Jim Iyke a ritualist, surfaces

Paul Okoye reacts to video of Jim Iyke beating up Uche Maduagwu

Prince reacts as EFCC officials allegedly return to Dorathy’s house to…

#BBNaija: “Is this your father’s house?” – Boma and…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Alex Ekubo and fiancee, Fancy allegedly part ways (Details)

Crossdresser James Brown calls out Davido over what he did to him

“I bleached to get attention and fit into the group men want” – Ghanaian sxx…

Paul Okoye reacts to video of Jim Iyke beating up Uche Maduagwu

Whitemoney reveals the female housemate he would love to have as his wife

Singer, Speed Darlington blows hot at airport, vows to beat everybody (Video)

Major abducted from NDA found dead, hours after bandits demanded N200m ransom…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More