Alex Ekubo and fiancee, Fancy allegedly part ways (Details)

Recent reports have alleged that Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo and his fiancee, Fancy have allegedly parted ways.

This is coming weeks after it was alleged that the bride to be called off her wedding with the actor for undisclosed reasons.

The bride to be also deleted a page which she created to share their love stories for fans to read.

In a recent update, it has also been observed that Fancy has unfollowed Alex Ekubo on social media.

The reason behind their alleged clash is still a mystery as none of the parties have come out to make an official statement regarding the situation.

However, some fans of the duo are still hoping that they will settle all ties and move ahead with the wedding.

