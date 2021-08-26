Actress, Ruth Kadiri shares touching story of how she was in child labour for 22 hours to celebrate her daughter at 2

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri is celebrating her daughter’s 2nd birthday today and she has decided to share a touching story of how she was in child labour for 22 hours.

According to the proud mother of one, she went through alot to have her daughter and this makes her the best thing that happened to her and her husband.

Sharing a photo of when she was in labour at the hospital and a doctor beside her, Ruth Kadiri wrote;

“Can’t keep calm. My daughter will be TWO tomorrow. At this time two years ago I was already in labour. And was in labour for 22 hours. Wheeeeeew. Story for another day. Dear reign. So you know you’re the best thing that ever happened to US.”

In another post, the actress wrote;

“When you step into the house, darkness takes to its heels Cos that’s what you are darling a light to yourself, our lives, and the world. Happy 2 years birthday to you.”