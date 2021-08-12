Actress, Uche Elendu wows colleague, Destiny Etiko on her 32nd birthday

Actress, Uche Elendu and other Nollywood stars have showered love on their colleague, Destiny Etiko on her 32nd birthday today.

After taking to their personal Instagram pages to pen down lovely birthday messages to Etiko, Uche Elendu also wowed the fast-rising actress by sending her a money tree and a large food tray to celebrate the day.

Taking to her official Instagram page to appreciate Uche, Destiny wrote;

” MAMI AM OVERWHELMED @ucheelendu @killercurvesbeautystore With a heart filled so much joy I want to say I am over whelmed with your limitless love,this is way too much,thank you so much for every things I am indeed grateful @ucheelendu… @killercurvesbeautystore And to my baby @anisleekbeddings I appreciate u a lot”

Watch the video below;

See some of their birthday messages below;

Uche Elendu wrote “Happy Birthday to a real life Queen @destinyetikoofficial my number 1, my power ranger, blessed and favoured child of the most high God! Ada udi 1, no long epistle, you know, and the whole world knows how much i love you, i pray from the deepest part of my heart that God grants all your hearts desires, You shall flourish like the cedar of lebanon, and the abundance of the seas shall be released to you, all your projects shall prosper, No door shall be shut against you. Remain Blessed and enjoy your day my fave”

onyiialexx wrote “Happy birthday Asam @destinyetikoofficial God almighty continue to bless and elevate you forever Enjoy your day my drama girlie o”

@mimiorjiekweng wrote “Happy birthday Dramadoll .. @destinyetikoofficial Wishing you the happiest of birthdays. May your birthday be the special day that you receive all you ever desired. … ve a blast .. love you darl”