Angel’s mother reacts after Maria bodyshamed her daughter (Video)

Mother of BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Angel, has reacted after Maria and some other female housemates bodyshamed her daughter at the executive lounge.

Earlier on, Maria Chike during a discussion with Nini and Peace, referred to Angel as a flirt and prostitute.

Maria further claimed that Angel has a smelly vag*na, adding that she wouldn’t have come close to Angel if not for Big Brother.

Reacting to this, Angel’s mother, Titi, cried out over the level of hate the female housemates have on her 21-year-old daughter.

“Too much hate coming from women on a 21years old girl what a shame, to all the aunties hating how market nah cruise we dey cruise don’t take it too personal

@theangeljbsmith even if the whole world is against you I promise to always stand by you,” she wrote.