She has the worst, dirtiest vag*na – Maria, Nini and Peace gossip about Angel at executive lounge (Video)

A video of BBNaija female housemates, Maria, Nini and Peace badmouthing fellow housemate, Angel has been trending on social media.

In the video, the ladies lambasted Angel as they described her v*Gina as the worst, dirtiest and nastiest in the house.

They also added that she carries herself in the house like a big girl, while her downside is so messy.

According to Maria, she cannot stand Angel, and if not for the tasks in the house, she wouldn’t want to be associated with her.

Maria said she has a bad smell, and the worst part is that she doesn’t care about it. Nini and Peace also nodded their heads as they shared their experiences with Angel.

Watch video below;