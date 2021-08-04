BBNaija 2021: My Husband And I Have The Understanding To Do Anything But Knacking – Tega

Big Brother Naija 2021 housemate, Tega has finally cleared the air on the incident of her nipple being suckled by a co-housemate Saga during a truth or dare game.

A few days ago, social media users dragged Tega after she partook in the truth or dare game. During the game, housemate Saga was asked to suck the nipples of married woman Tega. She was seen giving her breast to Saga to suck as part of the game. This act did not go down well with most viewers who slammed her online.

During a discussion in the garden, Whitemoney who has been curious to know the reactions of Tega’s husband after she partook in the truth or dare game questioned Tega if her husband was not going to get angry for allowing her co-male housemate to suck her nipple.

According to Tega, she had an agreement and understanding with her husband before coming into the house. She stated that her husband gave her permission to do anything in the house except for getting intimate with any housemate.