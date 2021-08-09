BBNaija 2021: Pere emerges head of house, married woman, Tega, others up for possible eviction

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

It’s the 15th day and in Big Brother’s house and ‘Shine ya eye’ housemate, Pere has emerged as the head of house.

Pere was announced the head of house after he competed with other housemates and won at the head of house task.

The 36-year-old chose Maria as his deputy for the week to share the head of house room with him.

The nomination for the week was held a few minutes after the head of house task and Nini, Arin, Emmanuel, Princess, Saga and the only married woman in the house, Tega was nominated for possible eviction by the housemates.

Before the nomination show began, Big Brother announced that Pere was immune, being the head of house and also the new housemates, Queen, JMK, Michael and Kayvee.

However, Pere utilized his veto power by saving Saga and replacing him with Sasky.

