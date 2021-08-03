BBNaija 2021: Tega’s Husband Defends Her After She Was Dragged For Allowing Saga $uck Her N!pple

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

Husband of one of BBNaija housemates, Tega has come to her defense after Nigerians dragged her for allowing Saga $uck her n!pples during their truth and dare game.

Tega got dragged by most Nigerians after a video of her allowing Saga $uck her n!pple during their truth and dare game even though she’s a married woman and didn’t do anything about it but her husband sees nothing wrong with it.

A post from Tega’s husband indicates that he isn’t worried or bothered about what his wife did by allowing another man $uck her n!pple on a national TV as he defends her saying it’s what he signed up for.

According to him, his wife Tega is an actress and if what she did was a movie scene, she would have done more than what we saw hence encouraging individuals to subscribe to Show Max and get more than what we see.

Tega’s husband added that what his wife did with Saga is what he signed up for hence we should expect more because that is what he signed up for and his wife is delivering it exactly as he wanted therefore there’s nothing wrong with what she did.

screenshot below;

