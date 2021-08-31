#BBNaija: What I will do if my marriage crashes after the show – Tega

Married housemate, Tega has disclosed what her next step will be, if her marriage crashes after leaving Big Brother’s house.

Recall, the mother of one sparked outrage on social media after she was caught cuddling under the sheets with fellow housemate, Boma.

During a conversation with Boma, she stated that before she got into the house, she was asked what she would do if her husband ends the marriage after the show, and she replied that she will move on with her money and fame.

In her words:

“They asked me what if you get out of the house and your husband says he’s not continuing the marriage?

“I said toh, shebi na me get the fame, na me get everything. No wahala,”