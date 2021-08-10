Buhari’s Daughter & Her Friends Captured Singing “Shebi Na National Budget We Go Blow Am Like Trumpet”

We have sighted a video that captured the moment the daughter of President Buhari who recently got married and her friends were singing a verse from Tiwa Savage’s ‘KOROBA’ song.

Singing the song wasn’t the problem, however, laying emphasis on the fact that they will blow the Nigerian budget is what has garnered some reactions.

They were heard saying:

“shebi na National budget we go blow am like trumpet “

Watch the video below;

Some reactions the post got are;

@CHIZY_N – Buhari’s daughter and her friends are singing “shebi na National budget we go blow am like trumpet “ on TikTok

@Teamdessyjones – Femi Adeshina shouting “koroba koroba koroba, oya carry on”

@Olamiji – No be juju be this ?

The last time I checked the line is from tiwa savage koroba lyrics so what’s the big deal with it ? I’ve seen it on Instagram too like everyone is talking about it. If it was one tinuke from mushin that sang it now we won’t hear anything

@ask_thepress – Two problems here: 1. The problem of having friends who don’t know what not to share on SM. 2. The problem of hiring a DJ who doesn’t know what songs not to play. Anyway it’s good when these things happen and gives us insight to how our rich people live

@oilovanessa – If we were in a sane country they would know they shouldn’t be singing that on social media, though its just a song, wahala is everywhere already and this feels like ” we are blowing to national budget gor personal use, what can you do”.