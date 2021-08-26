TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

“What’s going on, what exactly have I done?”…

Paul Okoye reacts to video of Jim Iyke beating up Uche Maduagwu

Fans react to what BBNaija, Tobi Bakre did to his wife barely one week after their wedding

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Fans of Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tobi Bakre have reacted to what he did to his wife barely one week after their wedding.

In a video that surfaced on social media, sensational singer, Timi Dakolo was seen giving Tobi’s wife, Anu a surprise visit with a bouquet of flowers and a live performance of his song ‘Iyawo mi’

According to Timi, he could not spend quality time at Tobi’s wedding which took place last Saturday so he had to make it up to him by paying them a surprise visit.

READ ALSO

Is that why you got her pregnant? – Reactions as Tobi…

Tobi Bakre shares beautiful pre-wedding pictures with…

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Timi Dakolo wrote;

“Sharing love and happiness. Couldn’t stay much at @tobibakre wedding, So I had to come redeem myself. Happy married life @tobibakre and Anu bakre. #thechorusleader”

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@el.keilantra wrote “This is obviously one of the cutest thing to see on the internet this morning..”

@oni_gele_ayo wrote “Awww this is beautiful”

@vikidsurprises wrote “Tobi this ur wife is so beautiful u carry eye go market my dear God bless ur home ijn”

@abydouz_gele wrote “Love is beautiful God bless your Union her way of saying thank uu ehhh so sweet…”

@dharmiez_world wrote “Now I love this morning kind of love”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

“What’s going on, what exactly have I done?” – Tonto…

Paul Okoye reacts to video of Jim Iyke beating up Uche Maduagwu

Reality star, TBoss narrates how she was electrocuted in shower

Destiny Etiko involved in accident while coming back from colleague’s…

Lady narrates what happened after she made eye contact with her bible during s*x…

Video of Uche Maduagwu calling Jim Iyke a ritualist, surfaces

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Fans react to what BBNaija, Tobi Bakre did to his wife barely one week after…

Lady narrates how her suitor’s father turned out to be her former sugar daddy

‘His salary was 30k ‘ -Warri Pikin says as she shares throwback…

“I’ll follow Wizkid home for two weeks if he attends my…

BBNaija 2021: Cross, Saskay become millionaires overnight

Lady narrates how she landed in trouble after testifying about the death of her…

‘I was broke and living with my mother at 30’ – Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More