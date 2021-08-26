Fans react to what BBNaija, Tobi Bakre did to his wife barely one week after their wedding

Fans of Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tobi Bakre have reacted to what he did to his wife barely one week after their wedding.

In a video that surfaced on social media, sensational singer, Timi Dakolo was seen giving Tobi’s wife, Anu a surprise visit with a bouquet of flowers and a live performance of his song ‘Iyawo mi’

According to Timi, he could not spend quality time at Tobi’s wedding which took place last Saturday so he had to make it up to him by paying them a surprise visit.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Timi Dakolo wrote;

“Sharing love and happiness. Couldn’t stay much at @tobibakre wedding, So I had to come redeem myself. Happy married life @tobibakre and Anu bakre. #thechorusleader”

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@el.keilantra wrote “This is obviously one of the cutest thing to see on the internet this morning..”

@oni_gele_ayo wrote “Awww this is beautiful”

@vikidsurprises wrote “Tobi this ur wife is so beautiful u carry eye go market my dear God bless ur home ijn”

@abydouz_gele wrote “Love is beautiful God bless your Union her way of saying thank uu ehhh so sweet…”

@dharmiez_world wrote “Now I love this morning kind of love”