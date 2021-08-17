‘I’ll buy you anything you want’ – Actor, Yul Edochie promises Daughter for making him proud ,

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his official Instagram page to publicly make promises to his daughter, following her latest achievement.

According to Yul, his daughter made him proud by getting a high score in her UTME examinations.

The father of four said that he would get his daughter anything she wants if she continues to make him and her mother proud by passing excellently in her forthcoming exams.

Sharing a photo of his beautiful daughter, the 39-year-old wrote;

“My daughter @danielleyuledochie scored 241 in JAMB. And I’m super proud of her.
That’s brilliance. Big Congratulations to you Danielle, Mummy and Daddy are proud of you. As you start your WAEC we wish you the best. Clear all your papers once and Daddy will surprise you with a gift.
By God’s grace I’ll have enough money to buy you anything you want. Your mummy @mayyuledochie and I love you very much.”

Via Instagram
