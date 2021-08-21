Instagram twerker, Janemena in s*x scandal with Tonto Dikeh’s lover,…

Recent reports have alleged that popular Instagram twerk queen, Janemena is allegedly having an affair with Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri.

Gistlovers who shared the news via Instagram wrote;

“Hello Tueh Tueh🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️

We from the Vawulence headquarters wants to state our displeasure and anger towards our online in-law prince Kpogri,Shey I spell am well?as him know say him gbola no wan stay one place,why did he come looking for our Mama di Papa,o wrong now🙄🙄🙄🙄

Our favorite Instagram twerker has been on Prince list since way back before Tonto came on board sef and even after she met that her man she is always flaunting and using to make videos,Prince is one of her heavy sponsors,hence she no wan leave prince even after finding love with another man.

Prince Dey enter the place steady steady with better money for hand🤣🤣🤣all these Asaba actress Na only few of them never chop price Gbola as he goes about sharing the Gbola as God take send am,his list are endless but some of his knackee are listed in the leaked voice note above,(his source of income is a shady one and we will come to that later,details later)but the guy Dey share the money all rounder,

he was at one of his concubine shop opening recently wearing blue,not knowing say the concubine too na blue she wear🤣🤣🤣Naso baba take run comot for the place befor he go cast🤣🤣🤣

This is not to mock Tonto but to show her the red signal,this one na Churchill Pro max,as Churchill marry him sister,this one go marry him area sister too o,Na my area sister Na my area sister,Na so he Dey take start🤣🤣

and to lady golfer wey Dey use Tonto laugh,your own life dey so pathetic,when them talk say person no get life,Na that golfer,her own don finish,person eh dey confused wey no know which gender to follow,Dey do man do woman,all join🤣🤣🤣you wan come use another person laugh,Golfer take several sits o,make igi ewedu no fall on your mama,oga say him go address this thing on Sunday,well make Una change voice as Una Dey do am,Una free to debunk am,Na Una way,i come in peace o”