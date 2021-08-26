Lady narrates how she landed in trouble after testifying about the death of her mother-in-law in church

A heartbroken woman has narrated her sad ordeal with her family members after she testified about the death of her mother-in-law in church.

Sharing her sad story, the lady disclosed that her mother-in-law has been a thorn in her flesh ever since she got married.

Subsequently, she passed away and the lady went to her church to testify about what the Lord had done for her. Her testimony was however recorded by a spy and the clip was sent to her husband who concluded that she killed his mother and threw her out.

She wrote:

“I am being maltreated in my husband’s house currently. 2 to 3 weeks ago I share my story with a radio station in port Harcourt but I’ve tried all I was advised to but the situation keep getting worse.

First, my mother in-law has been on my neck since I got married. In fact, nothing I do makes her happy, so luckily for me she died and it was coincidentally after a prayer that was said in the prayer house I attend.

Please note, I do not attend same church with my husband. Last month, I gave a testimony of what the Lord did for me by removing a thorn in my flesh being my mother in-law.

Some how a saboteur video me and sent to my husband… Right now, I’m at a verge of losing my home, same home this woman refused me from enjoying. My husband has sent me out of the house, I’m currently with my aunt. MY HUSBAND THINKS I KILLED HIS MOTHER. Please I need help, I don’t want my home to break.”