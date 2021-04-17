Man impregnates mother-in-law after one night stand with her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian man has revealed that he got his mother-in-law pregnant and still went ahead with the wedding. In a video gaining ground on social media, the man made a shocking revelation of how his hos wife’s mom hit on her constantly, making herself for the taken till they finally had sex in her car.

The man called into Naija info station to make the revelation and the hosts could not believe their ears over what they’d just heard from him. A bewildered OAP exclaimed ‘Omo’ at the end of his confession and buttressed that if he has a son, the boy would be his brother-in-law.

Watch the video below:

Watch as veterans Omotola Ekehinde and Emeka Ike link up after many years (Video)

