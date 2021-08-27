Man dies in road accident two days after his wedding (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A 29-year-old Ugandan man identified as Dominic Ssemwogerere, has died in a ghastly accident, two days after his wedding.

Ssemwogerere and his wife, Josephine Namunju, wedded on Saturday, August 21 in a beautiful ceremony.

Sadly, just a day after the wedding, Sunday, August 22 the groom was involved in an accident on his way to their new residence, where he was going to drop their wedding gifts.

Reports gathered that his motorbike hit a pothole and swerved into an oncoming vehicle, he was rushed to Mulago Hospital in Kampala where he died in the early hours of Monday, August 23.

Family and friends of the deceased have since taken to social media to mourn him, One Matumbwe Suudi wrote,

“He was introduced on Thursday, wedded on Saturday, knocked down on Sunday and confirmed dead on Monday. He spent only a night in his holy marriage, left his wife, son and the entire fraternity in very shaky moments”.

