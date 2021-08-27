(Photos) Mercy Johnson and husband celebrate 10yrs wedding anniversary

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Mercy and her husband are celebrating their 10yrs wedding anniversary with lovely and adorable family photos

Taking to her Instagram page to acknowledge her wedding anniversary, the mother of 4 said that she would unconditionally walk the marriage path again with her husband.

In her words;

Actress, Yvonne Jegede mourns

Photos and Videos from Racheal Oniga’s funeral

“I Love You without question Odi, Unconditionally…I would walk this path with you over and over again…Happy Wedding Anniversary to us… Na my Picture I dey wait since ooooo Chai… Music by @tiwasavage (Tiwa, you be green/white/green jor)”

In another post, Mercy wrote;

“What more can I ask for Lord, You have done me well Jesus…Happy Wedding Anniversary to us…. 10years of grace, love, forgiveness, understanding, sacrifice, tolerance, patience, respect and friendship”

See their photos below;

Via Instagram
