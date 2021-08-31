Maria opens up about who she really wants to win the show

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria has declared her support for Liquorose or WhiteMoney to emerge winner of the show.

During her media tour, Maria stated that WhiteMoney and Liquorose have a huge fan base and she’s rooting for any of them to win the 90m grand prize.

She further disclosed that she and her bestie, Liquorose will share the 90 million naira Grand Prize if Liquorose wins.

“Of course, WhiteMoney and Liquorose have a large fan base but I’m definitely rooting for Liquorose and obviously, WhiteMoney”, she said.

Her support for Whitemoney comes after she found out that he did not nominate her for eviction. Maria who initially thought Whitemoney was among the housemates who voted her out, was shocked to discover that he wasn’t.