“Nothing happened between me and Pere, we’ll never be friends” – Maria

Ex-housemate, Maria has stated clearly that she would not have anything to do with Pere if he leaves the house.

Recall, Pere claimed that he f!ngered and touched Maria and she did the same to him on a particular occasion.

However, Maria who denied having any intimate moment with Pere, disclosed during an interview with Ebuka that she and Pere never indulged in the ‘adult game’.

Speaking further, Maria noted that she wouldn’t be friends with Pere outside the house because she noticed some things about him which she didn’t like.

“Nothing like that happened. When I shared room with Pere I always demarcated the bed

“I feel what he said is disrespectful because it didn’t happen. I have something outside the house so I had to address that,”

“It’s not because of this issue, we will not be friends cause there are other things I found out.” Maria said.